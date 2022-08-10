Sneaker Soiree offers fun and support for Girls on the Run

The fifth annual Sneaker Soiree 2022 with Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is coming to The Venues at Langtree in Mooresville.

This special event is planned for 7-10 p.m. Oct. 7, and you are invited to dust off your cocktail attire, grab your favorite, most comfy, dancing sneakers, and walk down the pink carpet. Get ready for a fun and festive night celebrating Girls on the Run.

During the event, guests can enjoy an inspiring night, including dinner, drinks, and dancing with an incredible offering of silent and live auction items, the wine pull, shopping with Kendra Scott, and crowd games for amazing prizes. If you missed 2021, you will not want to miss 2022. Bring your family, friends and co-workers.

Tickets are on sale now, and sponsorships are available for businesses that include tickets to the event as a perfect networking opportunity and night out for co-workers. Visit sneakersoiree22.givesmart.com.

Thanks are extended to event sponsors Novant Health and EnergyUnited and to station sponsors Kendra Scott, The Kilted Buffalo, Summit Seltzer, The Posh Balloon, Alpha-Lit Charlotte and David Edward Photography & Video.

Focused on supporting our local girls

All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers. Girls on the Run is focused on providing girls in third through eighth grades a safe space to learn life skills and help them navigate life challenges socially, emotionally and physically. Donations and funds raised will allow them to continue providing 40% of the program participants scholarships to have an equal opportunity to participate.

“We are thankful to be able to continue growing and expanding into neighboring counties to reach girls who need us most,” program leaders said in a release.

Girls on the Run is a 501©(3) organization. Donations are tax-deductible.

Seeking volunteers for Sneaker Soiree

Girls on the Run welcomes enthusiastic, dedicated and positive volunteers committed to empowering girls with valuable life lessons. Volunteers are community members who are passionate about developing and celebrating the health of our local girls and families.

About Girls on the Run

Founded in 1996 with only 13 girls, Girls on the Run is an international nonprofit organization that has served more than 2 million girls. Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year, making it the largest 5K series by number of events in the world. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association as one of the more influential after-school programs in the country.

For information about how to get involved in your community, visit girlsontherun.org.