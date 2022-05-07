Sneaker Soiree planned for October

Dust off your cocktail attire, grab your favorite, most comfy dancing sneakers, and walk down the pink carpet. Get ready for a fun and festive night celebrating Girls on the Run’s fifth annual Sneaker Soiree.

Tickets are on sale now for this special event, planned for Oct. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Mooresville’s The Venues at Langtree, 554 Langtree Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy an evening including dinner, drinks and dancing, an incredible offering of silent and live auction items, the wine pull, shopping with Kendra Scott, and crowd games for amazing prizes.

Sponsorships are available for businesses that include tickets to the event as a perfect networking opportunity and night out for co-workers. Visit https://SneakerSoiree22.givesmart.com for tickets, to browse auction items and for additional information about the event.

Organizers expressed thanks to this year’s sponsors — Novant Health and EnergyUnited and to station sponsors Kendra Scott, The Kilted Buffalo, Summit Seltzer, The Posh Balloon, Alpha-Lit Charlotte and David Edward Photography & Video.

All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers. Girls on the Run is focused on providing girls in third through eighth grades a safe space to learn life skills and help them navigate life challenges socially, emotionally and physically. Donations and funds raised allow them to continue providing 40% of their program participants scholarships to have an equal opportunity to participate. Girls on the Run is a 501(c)(3), and donations are tax deductible.

Girls on the Run welcomes enthusiastic, dedicated and positive volunteers committed to empowering girls with valuable life lessons. Volunteers are community members who are passionate about developing and celebrating the health of local girls and families.

Founded in 1996 with only 13 girls, Girls on the Run is now an international nonprofit organization that has served more than two million girls. Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year, making it the largest 5K series, by number of events, in the world.

For details about how to get involved in your community, visit www.girlsontherun.org.