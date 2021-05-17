Sneaker Soiree set for September

Save the date!
The Sneaker Soiree is back in-person and is planned for Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. Guests will be able to enjoy a fun and inspiring night including dinner, drinks and dancing. There will also be an auction with lots of offerings to bid on, crowd games, ice sculpture, the wine pull and more.
All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers.
To learn more and buy tickets and/or sponsor the event, visit https://SneakerSoiree21.givesmart.com.