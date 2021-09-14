Solar Plunge benefits Special Olympics of Lake Norman

Many have heard of the great Polar Plunge events to raise money for wonderful charities. The Mooresville Civitan Club sponsors one such event every February to benefit Special Olympics of Lake Norman.

An idea was hatched last year that it would be fun to have a plunge in the summer when it is nice and warm. That spark grew into the first, and what is hoped to be, an annual Solar Plunge.

On Aug. 28, about 50 participants frolicked in Lake Norman for a while to raise money for SOLN. Included were the Mooresville High School Junior ROTC and athletes from SOLN. Approximately 30 volunteers helped set up, cook and feed everyone a meal of grilled chicken, baked beans and pasta salad, provided by the Mooresville Civitan Club. There was even our very own Solar Bear who welcomed everyone and joined in the plunge.

Everyone seemed to have a great time, and $3,015 was raised for SOLN. It’s not too late to help. If anyone is interested in supporting this great cause, contact Jim Bullard at jimbullard3832@gmail.com.