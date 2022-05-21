Some generational changes: Observations from the 'trenches of education'

What are the changes in generations you ask? From what I have picked up on working with teens, ninth graders mostly, there are some things that may surprise you.

Mind you, my students are fantastic young people. I was spoiled to have Advanced Placement World History classes for the whole year. They are some of the best students that I have had in my 30 years in the classroom. These students are also very aware of global events.

However, I find it interesting how time and technology have changed what once was, for most of us, common knowledge.

So here, as this school year closes out, are some observations from the “trenches of education” that I came across this year:

1. Most of my students do not know what a busy signal sounds like on a regular telephone. Also, most have never used a rotary dial telephone.

2. One day I said that another class was coming over to do a review game scenario at “a quarter after the hour.” Several of my students didn’t know what quarter after the hour meant!

3. Some think that the Great Depression occurred in 2008.

4. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, to them, is the same distance in time as the start of the Vietnam War (1964) was to those of us who graduated in the mid-1980s.

5. Most of my students have no idea what a computer floppy disc is.

6. Vladimir Putin has been in some form of power in Russia longer than Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president of the USA, as one of my students pointed out.

7. Many of my students’ great and great-great-grandfathers fought in World War II.

8. My students have never lived in a world without the Internet, microwave ovens, 100+ color channels on TVs with remote controls, constant social media or hybrid electric cars.

9. The young people I teach have parents who, on the average, are five to eight years younger than myself. I will be 54 the end of this month.

10. Many of my students are not familiar with phrases and/or words like: “Garden variety;” “Chip off the old block;” “I taped it last night;” “I will add a curve to the test grade” and “That tasted tangy.” They do not know Tang, the instant orange drink.

Additionally, many of them cannot read Roman numerals on wall clocks. I find it interesting that many of them do not know the names of the people depicted on current United States coins, as many of them do not carry cash.

Many of the students have never used a VHS (Video Home System).* Also, they have never seen overhead projectors used in classrooms.

Most do not know what a Fax machine sounds like.

* VHS tapes, used for home recording on half-inch video tape, were introduced in 1976. These were subsequently replaced by DVDs (Digital Video Discs). Old VHS tapes of many once-popular movies can often be found in thrift shops at very low prices.

Chris Stonestreet is a history teacher at Mooresville High School. He is the son of columnist O.C. Stonestreet and Judy Newton Stonestreet.