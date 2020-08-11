Sometimes second is worth savoring

Sometimes, finishing second isn’t so bad. Members of the area-based youth travel-team baseball Bulldogs can relate. The ‘Dogs, consisting primarily of Mooresville area talent, closed out their summer season shortened somewhat by COVID-19 with the appearing of final play over the past weekend in their 11-and-under age division by posting a runner-up finish with the affair’s premier Gold Division of Top Gun Sports organization play. The effort served to conclude the squad’s current summer season’s schedule with an overall record of 21-10 while also allowing the team members to gear up for the start of the upcoming fall season of travel-type tournament play.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.