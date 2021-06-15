Sophie Bowring overhauls clothing closet for Girl Scout Silver Award

Sophie Bowring, a cadet with Girl Scout Troop 13036, completed her Silver Award during the 2020-21 school year even despite the challenges she faced during the pandemic.
The Silver Award requires 50 hours of community service by identifying a need in the community and organizing and leading a project to address that need.
Sophie completed her project after 100 hours of service (double the requirement) to complete the overhaul of the clothing closet at Lakeshore Middle School.
This was a large undertaking and Sophie worked incredibly hard to complete the fundraising and the project itself.
Sophie began her project by speaking with the principal at Lakeshore Middle School, Charles Foster, in order to discuss her idea and reasons why she felt it was important. Her hope was to create a space that kids who are in need of clothes can come and shop. She wanted it to feel like a store so everyone felt comfortable stopping in for items they might need.
When she first came up with the idea, she didn’t realize there was a closet already there. However, when she saw the closet, her project idea did not fall apart but instead she decided to give the closet an overhaul. Clothes were in the room, but the room truly operated as a closet vs. the store she hoped it would be. Some of the clothes were hanging while others were piled in boxes on the floor.
Sophie’s vision involved organizing the items that were there, new paint on the walls, and initiating donations for clothing she thought appropriate for middle schoolers. However, this vision required funds.
Sophie did her research and developed a budget of $300 to complete the project. In December 2020, she held a fundraiser selling Christmas crafts and baked goods which were all made by Sophie.
She spent more than 40 hours preparing for the fundraiser. Sophie recruited two friends, Ava and Brookston, to help her during the sale, which was all held outdoors due to pandemic guidelines.
While she had hoped to make $300, due to the volume of the crafts and baking she had available, Sophie took in more than $1,000. The hope she had for her project was turning into something real.
Once she realized her budget for the project was greater than she expected, she added to her plan (cabinets, shelving, inspirational messages on the walls, new privacy curtain for changing area), came up with the design concept for the closet, and presented her final idea (paint colors, shelving, inspirational messages) for approval to Foster.
She also put flyers around the school and held a clothing drive.
Sophie spent hours folding, sorting, and washing all of the clothes at a local laundromat.
Over spring break she took over the front office at school and emptied the closet. Her family helped her paint and fold and sort the clothes that were there.
She recruited a few neighbor guys to come and install the shelving, and then organized and put all of the clothes back in the closet.
Then, Sophie came and put up a cabinet to store toiletries, new masks that were made by a neighbor, and jewelry that was donated. The final touches involved the decals to inspire others and a curtain for the dressing room.
Sophie worked very hard, went over and above for her Silver Award, and kept the focus on those she was helping. Perhaps something she did not realize at the time was that she was inspiring others to help as well from her peers to others in the community who contributed. She truly has much of which to be proud.