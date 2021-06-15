Sophie Bowring overhauls clothing closet for Girl Scout Silver Award

Sophie Bowring, a cadet with Girl Scout Troop 13036, completed her Silver Award during the 2020-21 school year even despite the challenges she faced during the pandemic.

The Silver Award requires 50 hours of community service by identifying a need in the community and organizing and leading a project to address that need.

Sophie completed her project after 100 hours of service (double the requirement) to complete the overhaul of the clothing closet at Lakeshore Middle School.

This was a large undertaking and Sophie worked incredibly hard to complete the fundraising and the project itself.

Sophie began her project by speaking with the principal at Lakeshore Middle School, Charles Foster, in order to discuss her idea and reasons why she felt it was important. Her hope was to create a space that kids who are in need of clothes can come and shop. She wanted it to feel like a store so everyone felt comfortable stopping in for items they might need.