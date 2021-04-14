Soul to Sole Connection offers equine-therapy to help military

“Horses offer safe reflection and compelling feedback for fears and anxieties military clients may be facing especially those with PTSD. The horses’ unique sensitivity can help clients understand their own internal processes more readily than hours of talk therapy, she continued. “Clients are able to rediscover their resources, their strengths and reconnect with parts of themselves that may have been lost due to their trauma.

“Clients experience activities with horses that remove much of the perceived stigma associated with traditional talk therapy treatment methods. When treatment is about doing, it is more engaging. Engagement increases impact. Clients are offered a 4-D experience for reflection, healing and growth. They are able to see, touch and even smell the world around them in a safe, non-judgement environment,” Stankiewicz noted.

Soul to Sole Connection offers its services to military members and their families at no charge.

“It is all free to those that have served us,” Stankiewicz said.

Therefore, the group is constantly raising funds and searching for partners to help pay for their care. “And when we say the care, 100% of the funds go directly to the mental health treatment for our population,” she shared.