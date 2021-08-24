South Carolina woman identified as drowning victim

Staff reports
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Davidson College officials identified the woman as Whitney Brooke Wilkins of Greenville, South Carolina. College officials said she was a guest of a college retiree’s family.
Emergency personnel were called to Lake Campus Drive Sunday afternoon after a swimmer was reported missing. She was found about 40 minutes later and pronounced dead at the scene.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.