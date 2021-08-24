 Skip to main content
South Carolina woman identified as drowning victim
South Carolina woman identified as drowning victim

A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.

Davidson College officials identified the woman as Whitney Brooke Wilkins of Greenville, South Carolina. College officials said she was a guest of a college retiree’s family.

Emergency personnel were called to Lake Campus Drive Sunday afternoon after a swimmer was reported missing. She was found about 40 minutes later and pronounced dead at the scene.

