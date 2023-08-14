Lowe’s has announced that the South Elementary School Playground Project is one of 100 community projects to be completed this year as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, the company’s largest-ever community impact program. Launched in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe’s to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

This project will serve the 400 students at South Elementary School by helping to install a new outdoor playground structure. This structure will replace the current structures that are no longer usable due to rust, mold and corrosion. Outdoor play on safe equipment is essential for happy and healthy students, which in turn has a positive impact on classroom learning. The Mooresville Graded School District and South Elementary School are grateful for this generous support from Lowe’s and the difference it will make for the South Stars, the system said in a news release.

This year’s Lowe’s Hometowns projects were selected from 93 communities across 41 states and Washington, D.C., and will address needs specific to each community, from housing and community centers to outdoor spaces and facilities for first responders and veterans. Each project will receive a grant from Lowe’s to make physical improvements that help local organizations continue to make meaningful impact in their communities. At the core of this commitment are Lowe’s red vest associates, who share a passion for giving back to their communities and provide support to every Lowe’s Hometowns project.

Now in the second year of the initiative, Lowe’s Hometowns invites nonprofits and community members to share stories of projects in need. Lowe’s is partnering with Mooresville Graded School District and South Elementary School, local Lowe’s associates, construction pros, and impact partner Points of Light to complete this project.

Visit Lowes.com/hometowns and follow #LowesHometowns on social media for more details on this year’s projects.