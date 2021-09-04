South Iredell comes up short in 40-28 loss to High Point Christian

Nothing is a sure thing during these unprecedented times the world is facing and high school football is not immune. On Wednesday evening, both South Iredell and High Point Christian Academy were without an opponent on Friday night after COVID-19 protocols forced West Iredell and North Wake to cancel their games.
After scrambling to make accommodations and trading film as late as lunch time on Thursday, the Cougars traveled to South Iredell High School and defeated the Vikings 40-28 to earn their first victory of the season. Senior quarterback Myles Crisp paced the Cougars for 258 yards and four touchdowns and added a score on the ground. However, the two teams being on the same field Friday night was the biggest highlight of the game. The Vikings were without four starters due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We’ve had some crazy things happen this week but it’s a testament to the fight and desire these kids have,” South Iredell head coach Eric Rees said. “We could’ve had another bye week but were fortunate to give the kids we had a chance to play and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”
The Cougars held a 20-7 halftime lead and were held in check throughout the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. Crisp connected with Darius Kane on an 86-yard touchdown pass just before the end of the quarter to push the Cougars lead to 27-7. Kane had five receptions for 100 yards.
Then the Vikings came alive. Junior quarterback Brice Warren scored from four yards out and on the ensuing drive hit senior Chris Taylor for a 14-yard score to cut the Cougars lead to one possession, 27-21. Warren threw for 188 yards on 12-for-23 passing and added two rushing touchdowns.
“I told the kids after the game it would’ve been real easy to pack it up down at halftime,” Rees said. “Defensively they just did some things that we couldn’t account for.”
Crisp capped his five score night with a one-yard run on the following Cougar possession but Warren took just three plays to strike back with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Damon Stewart to keep it a one possession game.
South Iredell had a chance with 1:41 left in the game but Kane picked off Warren’s pass and returned it for a touchdown to put the final touches on the Cougars’ win.
Jailen Smith had five receptions for 130 yards and two first half touchdowns for High Point Christian to lead all receivers in the game.
“We made adjustments as we could, they just have some really good athletes that took over the game for them,” Rees said.
South Iredell (1-2) will host East Forsyth next Friday night. High Point Christian Academy (1-1) will host Asheville Christian Academy on the same night.