South Iredell honors 9/11 first responders with poignant ceremony

The entire student body of South Iredell High School packed into the football stadium, not for a game, but to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

In an event coordinated by South Iredell Marine Corps JROTC, in conjunction with the West Iredell Army JROTC, the students gathered in the stadium for a chance to honor the first responders in attendance, as well as hold a moment of silence while the American flag was lowered to half-mast to honor the 2,996 people who were killed in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

“None of the kids in this school were born when that happened,” Master Sgt. Michael Fisher, the Marine instructor for South Iredell’s MCJROTC, said. “We thought it was very fitting to host this event for the 20th anniversary to recognize the first responders.”

Friday morning’s event was the first of its kind hosted by South Iredell and was one of new principal, Kelly Schoffner’s, goals when she stepped into the role earlier this year.

“We wanted to bring parts of the community together,” she said. “I was very impressed by how respectful the students were during the ceremony. Everyone took the moment seriously and gave it the respect it deserved.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}