South Iredell honors Track and Field team athletes of the year

The South Iredell High School 2021 Track and Field team recently held its awards presentation in the football stadium.

Shaiyan St. Brice was recognized as the Female Sprint Athlete of the Year. Gavin Reed was honored as the Male Field Athlete of the Year and Hannah VanBuren was named Female Field Athlete of the Year.

Andrew Jmijewski was the Male Distance Athlete of the Year and Taye Rajapho was Male Sprints Athlete of the Year. Maya McCune was name the Female Distance Athlete of the Year.

VanBuren, Rajapho and Reed qualified for the 2021 State Championship hosted by NCA&T in June. VanBuren qualified in triple jump, Rajapho in 110 meter hurdles and Reed in discus.