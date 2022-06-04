South Iredell Lions Club donates more than $1M to Camp Dogwood

The South Iredell Lions Club located in the Mooresville area has given a gift of more than $1 million to the North Carolina Lions Camp Dogwood for the expansion of new construction on the 56-acre facility located on the banks of Lake Norman in the Sherrills Ford area.

Camp Dogwood for the Blind and Visually Impaired is a summer retreat waterfront recreation complex and hosts various other waterfront experiences for those residents with disabilities from all over North Carolina. N.C. Lions Camp Dogwood began in 1967 and is now a state-of-the-art facility with dorms, offices and meeting spaces.

In a ceremony held in the cafeteria area of the Joyce Building on the waterfront of the camp, with the attendance of club members and special guests including current and past officers of the foundation, the president of the South Iredell Lions Club, Thomas Johnston, filled with emotion, presented the check of $1,033,450 to North Carolina Lions Inc. Foundation President, Karl Ernst, who thanked the club for its extraordinary and heart-felt gift.

Johnston said the gift had been an ongoing wish from club members for many years when and if their club house was sold, proceeds from the sell of the property would be given to the N.C. Lions Camp Dogwood facility. Johnston said he was so happy and proud to present this special gift to Camp Dogwood and those Lions Club members who cherished the happiness given to the visually impaired and blind throughout the the state with a special retreat designed just for them and those Lions Club members who were there in the very beginning of the camp’s operation and outreach in 1967.

The South Iredell Lions Club’s only request for the gift is that the proceeds would go for new construction on the campus. Even though the Lions Club sold their property, the club still meets at various locations in the Mooresville area.

Camp Dogwood for the Blind and Visually Impaired is owned and operated by NC Lions Inc. a 501©(3) charitable nonprofit foundation which is made up of Lions Club members throughout North Carolina.