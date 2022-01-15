South Iredell rides second half momentum to upset Lake Norman, 67-62

MOORESVILLE — With just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, South Iredell took a timeout to regroup. The scoreboard showed that they trailed Lake Norman by 14 points, a far cry from the seven-point lead they started the second half with.
Out of the timeout, the Vikings came out in a full-court press that was able to fluster the Wildcats enough to turn the ball over multiple times in a row, leading to a blazingly quick 14-0 run to tie the game at 55 just 1:52 after they fell down by 14 points.
South Iredell rode that momentum over the final four minutes of the game to complete the improbable comeback as the Vikings (5-9, 2-3 GM4) pulled off the shocking upset of rival Lake Norman (11-4, 2-3 GM4), defeating the Wildcats 67-62 on Friday night.
“We felt like we hadn’t put together a complete game all season,” Vikings’ head coach Marcus Chambers said. “Our new motto is ‘Next point wins’ because whenever we say that in practice, the guys play harder. That was our focus tonight and they responded.”
While that philosophy was the one that ultimately carried the Vikings to a win in the fourth quarter, it also helped them get out to a great start in the first half. Over the first 16 minutes, South Iredell’s man-to-man defense gave the Wildcats very little space to breathe. Ultimately, the Vikings held Lake Norman to just 27 points in the first two quarters and took a 34-27 lead into the locker room.
“We know they have great shooters, so if they get just a little bit of daylight, you’re in trouble,” Chambers said. “We tried to smother that.”
For much of that span, the Wildcat offense seemed to have no response, often looking out of sorts running any kind of half-court offense.
“I think we just stopped moving the ball,” Wildcats’ head coach Grant Hodges said. “Their pressure sped us up so much that we were having trouble getting into our offense.”
The man-to-man pressure worked wonders for the Vikings on Lake Norman’s two leading scorers, Cole Callaway and Tre McKinnon, in the first half. The duo was held to a combined two points. It continued into the second half as well, as the pair finished the game with just 14 points.
However, after halftime, it was the Wildcats’ turn to play stellar defense. Over the first 10:02 of the second half, Lake Norman held the Vikings to just seven points while scoring 28 of their own to rush out to a 14-point lead with 5:56 to play.
Much of that scoring damage was done by senior forward Davis Wagner, who tallied 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half.
“We ran more set plays in the third quarter,” Hodges said. “I want to be able to just play on the offensive end, but we haven’t been able to do that lately.”
Once the scoring block the Vikings had for the first 10 minutes of the second half cleared up, the flood gates opened as they scored 26 points over the final 5:56. The South Iredell defense also returned to their stout form from the first half, allowing just seven Wildcat points over that span.
Junior forward Will Vuk led the Vikings in a balanced scoring attack, finishing the game with 16 points. Seven of those came in the fourth quarter. Senior point guard M.J. Chambers came close to equaling Vuk’s point production, finishing with 15 points.
“(MJ) brings a lot of energy to the floor. He does a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet,” Chambers said. “He makes mistakes, but he makes up for them with hustle.”
Also finishing in double figures for South Iredell were Braydon Watson-Jones and Tatum Tucker, who finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Watson-Jones also tossed in seven points in the final quarter to help push the Vikings past the Wildcats.
Much of the Vikings’ scoring in the final frame came at the free throw line. In the fourth quarter alone, South Iredell attempted 17 free throws, connecting on 13 of them. In total, South Iredell went to the charity stripe 33 times in the game.
Whistles were a constant fixture Friday night, with 43 fouls and four technical fouls, being called, 26 on Lake Norman and 17 on South Iredell. The Wildcats had two players, McKinnon and Jack Dryden, foul out of the game and three more players, Wagner, Alex Gruber, and Henderson Williams, finish the game with four fouls.
“There was no flow to the game at all,” Hodges said. “I think it definitely got into our heads. We just told them they had to play through it.”
For South Iredell, Friday’s win becomes a milestone win for the program under Chambers in his first season as head coach. Many outlets had the Vikings picked to finish last in the Greater Metro Conference prior to the season and the victory over the Wildcats gives them a marquee win over one of the conference’s top dogs.
“This was huge for us,” Chambers said. “We felt like we could compete with them and the guys went out there and responded. I’m happy.”
The Vikings' next game comes on Tuesday when they host conference-leading Cox Mill. The Wildcats also play Tuesday, traveling down NC 150 for their first matchup with the 13-1 Mooresville Blue Devils.