The South Iredell Senior Center has the following activities scheduled in August:

Aug. 21— Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; Charity Quilts workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; advisory council (members only), 9:30-11 a.m.; pinochle, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m. to noon; instructor-led strength and balance class, 10:10-10:50 a.m. and 11:10-11:50 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; BP checks, Lake Norman Medical, 10-11:30 a.m.; women’s billiards, 1-3 p.m.; bridge, 1-4 p.m.; painting class, ($5), hosted by Arts for All, 1:30-3 p.m.; sequence, 1:30-5 p.m.

Aug. 22 — Walk Away the Pounds, 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Sit and Fit chair exercise, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; men’s billiards, 9-11 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m. and 10:15-11 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25 a.m. and 3 p.m.; beginner’s tai chi ($8), 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m. to noon; writing senior memories, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; Serendipity Players, 12:15 to 2 p.m.; book discussion, 1:30-2 p.m.; men’s cards, 1-4:30 p.m.; AARP Chapter meeting, 2-4 p.m.

Aug. 23 — Three-mile workout, 9-10 a.m.; woodcarvers, 9 a.m. to noon; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; mahjongg, 9:30 a.m. to noon; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; cribbage, noon to 1 p.m.; bowling at Victory Lanes ($10), noon to 2 p.m.; Mexican train, 12:30-5 p.m.; board games, 1-4 p.m.; open line dancing, 1-4 p.m.; Caregiver Support Group V, 2-4 p.m.

Aug. 24 — Walk Away the Pounds, 8:30-9 a.m.; Sit and Fit chair exercise, 9-9:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25-10 a.m.; Bible study, 10-11:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water aerobics (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; pinochle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; moderate-intensity water aerobics (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; canasta and other games, noon to 5 p.m.; line dancing advanced beginners, 1-2 p.m.; crochet, knitting and chat, 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 25 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; water exercise boot camp (fee), 9:15-10 a.m. and 10:15-11 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; women’s coffee and chat, 10-11 a.m.; tech for seniors, fact of fiction game, sponsored by Burdens Made Light, 10-11 a.m.; rummikub, 10 a.m. to noon; Friendly Bridge Group, 1-4 p.m.; euchre, 1-4 p.m.

The South Iredell Senior Center is at 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. For more information, call 704-662-3337 or visit www.iredeellcoa.org/sisc.