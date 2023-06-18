The South Iredell Senior Center has the following activities scheduled in June:

June 19 — The senior center is closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

June 20 — Walk away the pounds, 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; sit and fit chair exercise, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; men’s billiards, 9-11 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m. and 10:15-11 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Walgreens second shingles vaccine, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; beginners tai chi ($8), 10-11 a.m.; OCD: Thought Behavior Cycle, sponsored by Vaya Health, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m. to noon; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; writing senior memories, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; intermediate tai chi ($8), 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; men’s cards, 1-4:30 p.m.; lunch and learn: managing chronic pain, noon to 1 p.m.

June 21 — Three-mile workout, 9-10 a.m.; woodcarvers, 9 a.m. to noon; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; Mahjongg, 9:30 a.m. to noon; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:14-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon.; Living Healthy with Chronic Pain/Disease, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Cribbage, noon to 1 p.m.; Mexican train, 12:30-5 p.m.; board games, 1-4 p.m.; open line dancing,1-4 p.m.

June 22 — Walk away the pounds, 8:30-9 a.m.; sit and fit chair exercise, 9-9:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25-10 a.m.; Bible study, 10-11:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water aerobics (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; pinochle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; canasta and other games, noon to 5 p.m.; line dance basics, 12 to 12:45 p.m.; line dancing advanced beginners, 1-2 p.m.; crochet, knitting and chat, 1-3 p.m.

June 23 — two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; water exercise boot camp (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; women’s coffee and chat, 10-11 a.m.; Rummikub, 10 a.m. to noon; water exercise boot camp (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; Euchre, 1-4 p.m.

The South Iredell Senior Center is at 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. For more information, call 704-662-3337 or visit www.iredeellcoa.org/sisc.