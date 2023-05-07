The South Iredell Senior Center has the following activities scheduled in May:

May 8 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; Quilter’s Guild meeting and workshop , 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m. to noon; pinochle, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; instructor-led strength and balance class, 10-10:50 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led strength and balance class, 11:10-11:50 a.m.; AARP smart driver’s course (fee), noon to 4 p.m.; women’s billiards, 1-3 p.m.; bridge, 1-4 p.m.; sequence, 1:30-5 p.m.

May 9 — Walk away the pounds, 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; sit and fit chair exercise, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; men’s billiards, 9-11 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.; beginners tai chi ($8), 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m. to noon; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; writing senior memories, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; intermediate tai chi ($8), 11:15 to noon; Lunch and Learn — the myths of Hospice, noon to 1 p.m. (sponsored by Gentiva, RSVP); Shanghai rummy, 12:15-4:30 p.m.; bunco group 1, 1-3 p.m.; men’s cards, 1-4:30 p.m.

May 10 — Three-mile workout, 9-10 a.m.; woodcarvers, 9 a.m. to noon; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; mah jongg, 9:30 a.m. to noon; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; cribbage, noon to 1 p.m.; Mexican train, 12:30-5 p.m.; board games, 1-4 p.m.; open line dancing, 1-4 p.m. caregiver support group, 2-4 p.m.

May 11 — Walk away the pounds, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; sit and fit chair exercise, 9-9:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; Bible study, 10-11:30 a.m.; moderate water aerobics (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; pinochle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; canasta and other games, noon to 5 p.m.; line dancing advance beginners, 1-3 p.m.; crochet, knitting and chat, 1-3 p.m.

May 12 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; water exercise boot camp (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; women’s coffee and chat, 10-11 a.m.; rummi kub, 10 a.m. to noon; water exercise boot camp (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; Lace Dream catcher craft (RSVP), 1-2:30 p.m.; euchre, 1-4 p.m.

The South Iredell Senior Center is at 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. For more information, call 704-662-3337 or visit www.iredeellcoa.org/sisc.