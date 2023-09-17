The South Iredell Senior Center has the following activities scheduled in September:

Sept. 18 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; Charity Quilts Workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; Advisory Council (members only), 9:30-11 a.m.; pinochle, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m. to noon; instructor-led strength and balance class, 10:10-10:50 a.m. and 11:10-11:50 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; BP checks-Lake Norman Medical, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Feed NC tour, 11 a.m. to noon; women’s billiards, 1-3 p.m.; bridge, 1-4 p.m.; sequence, 1:30-5 p.m.

Sept. 19 — Walk Away the Pounds, 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Sit and Fit chair exercise, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; men’s billiards, 9-11 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m. and 10:15-11 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25 a.m. and 3 p.m.; beginner’s tai chi ($8), 10-11 a.m.; Basics of Dementia, sponsored by Vaya Health, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m. to noon; writing senior memories, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; intermediate tai chi ($8), 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; men’s cards, 1-4:30 p.m.; Bunco Group 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Shanghai rummy, 12:15 to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — Three-mile workout, 9-10 a.m.; woodcarvers, 9 a.m. to noon; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; mahjongg, 9:30 a.m. to noon; barn quilt craft, $75, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; cribbage, noon to 1 p.m.; Mexican train, 12:30-5 p.m.; board games, 1-4 p.m.; open line dancing, 1-4 p.m.; chair volleyball and cornhole tournament, sponsored by Gentiva, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Walk Away the Pounds, 8:30-9 a.m.; Sit and Fit chair exercise, 9-9:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25-10 a.m.; Bible study, 10-11:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water aerobics (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; pinochle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; moderate-intensity water aerobics (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; Medicare Basics, SHIIP & Your Advantage Plan with Catherine, noon to 1 p.m.; line dancing advanced beginners, 1-2 p.m.; crochet, knitting and chat, 1-3 p.m.

Sept. 22 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 9 a.m. to noon; water exercise boot camp (fee), 9:15-10 a.m. and 10:15-11 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; women’s coffee and chat, 10-11 a.m.; rummikub, 10 a.m. to noon; Cardio Drumming with Janice from ISC, 11-11:45 a.m.; Friendly Bridge Group, 1-3:30 p.m.; euchre, 1-4 p.m.

The South Iredell Senior Center is at 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. For more information, call 704-662-3337 or visit www.iredeellcoa.org/sisc.