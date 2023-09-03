The South Iredell Senior Center has the following activities scheduled in August:

Sept. 4 — Closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Sept. 5 — Walk Away the Pounds, 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Sit and Fit chair exercise, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; men’s billiards, 9-11 a.m.; moderate intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25 a.m. and 3 p.m.; beginner’s tai chi ($8), 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m. to noon; writing senior memories, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; low intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; intermediate tai chi ($8), 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Shanghai rummy, 12:15-4:30 p.m.; men’s cards, 1-4:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 — Three-mile workout, 9-10 a.m.; woodcarvers, 9 a.m. to noon; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; mahjongg, 9:30 a.m. to noon; moderate intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.to noon; cribbage, noon to 1 p.m. Lunch and Learn: Managing the Anxiety of Aging, sponsored by BrightStar Care, noon to 1 p.m.; Mexican train, 12:30-5 p.m.; board games, 1-4 p.m.; open line dancing, 1-4 p.m.

Sept.7 — Walk Away the Pounds, 8:30-9 a.m.; Sit and Fit chair exercise, 9-9:30 a.m.; moderate intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25-10 a.m.; Bible study, 10-11:30 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; pinochle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15-noon; Lunch and Learn: Managing Incontinence, sponsored by Lake Norman Regional Medical Center; canasta and other games, noon to 5 p.m.; line dancing advanced beginners, 1-2 p.m.; crochet, knitting and chat, 1-3 p.m.

Sept. 8 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 9 a.m. to noon; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; water exercise boot camp (fee), 9:15-10 a.m. and 10:15 to 11 a.m.; Music Bingo, 1950s Hots, sponsored by Burdens Made Light, 10-11 a.m.; women’s coffee and chat, 10-11 a.m.; rummikub, 10 a.m. to noon; Friendly Bridge Group, 1-4 p.m.; euchre, 1-4 p.m.

The South Iredell Senior Center is at 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. For more information, call 704-662-3337 or visit www.iredeellcoa.org/sisc.