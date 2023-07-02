The South Iredell Senior Center has the following activities scheduled in July:

July 3 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; folk art sewing, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; Pinochle, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m. to noon; instructor-led strength and balance class, 10:10-10:50 a.m. and 11:10-11:50 a.m..; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; Scrabble, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; women’s billiards, 1-3 p.m.; bridge, 1-4 p.m.; sequence, 1:30-5 p.m.

July 4 — Closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

July 5 — Three-mile workout, 9-10 a.m.; woodcarvers, 9 a.m. to noon; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; Mahjongg, 9:30 a.m. to noon; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; Cribbage, noon to 1 p.m.; Mexican train, 12:30-5 p.m.; board games, 1-4 p.m.; open line dancing,1-4 p.m.

July 6 — Walk away the pounds, 8:30-9 a.m.; sit and fit chair exercise, 9-9:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:25-10 a.m.; Bible study, 10-11:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water aerobics (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; pinochle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; moderate-intensity water aerobics (fee), 10:15 to 11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10 to 11 a.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; Canasta and other games, noon to 5 p.m.; line dance basics, noon to 12:45 p.m.; line dancing advanced beginners, 1-32 p.m.; crochet, knitting and chat, 1-3 p.m.

July 7 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; water exercise boot camp (fee), 9:15-10 a.m. and 10:15-11 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; women’s coffee and chat, 10-11 a.m.; Rummikub, 10 a.m. to noon; origami treasure box craft, 11 a.m. to noon (space is limited); St. Therese Bridge Group, 1-3:30 p.m.; Euchre, 1-4 p.m.

The South Iredell Senior Center is at 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. For more information, call 704-662-3337 or visit www.iredeellcoa.org/sisc.