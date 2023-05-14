The South Iredell Senior Center has the following activities scheduled in May:

May 15 — Two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; charity quilter’s workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; Advisory Council (members only), 9:30-11 a.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m. to noon; pinochle, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; instructor-led strength and balance class, 10-10:50 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; BP checks, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; instructor-led strength and balance class, 11:10-11:50 a.m.; women’s billiards, 1-3 p.m.; bridge, 1-4 p.m.; sequence, 1:30-5 p.m.

May 16 — Walk away the pounds, 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; sit and fit chair exercise, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; men’s billiards, 9-11 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Living With Anxiety: Medications that Help, sponsored by Vaya Health, 10-11 a.m. (RSVP).; Monthly Lunch Bunch at Fusion Bowl, 12:30-2 p.m. (RSVP); beginners tai chi ($8), 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m. to noon; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; writing senior memories, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; intermediate tai chi ($8), 11:15 a.m. to noon; Shanghai rummy, 12:15-4:30 p.m.; bunco group 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; men’s cards, 1-4:30 p.m.

May 17 — Three-mile workout, 9-10 a.m.; woodcarvers, 9 a.m. to noon; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; Mah Jongg, 9:30 a.m. to noon; Better Sleep Bingo, 10-11 a.m. (sponsored by NCBAM!, RSVP); moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 10:15-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon; cribbage, noon to 1 p.m.; Mexican train, 12:30-5 p.m.; board games, 1-4 p.m.; open line dancing, 1-4 p.m.

May 18 — Walk away the pounds, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; sit and fit chair exercise, 9-9:30 a.m.; moderate-intensity water exercise (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; two-mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; Bible study, 10-11:30 a.m.; moderate water aerobics (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; instructor-led chair yoga ($6), 10-11 a.m.; pinochle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; low-intensity water exercise (fee), 11:15 a.m. to noon; canasta and other games, noon to 5 p.m.; line dancing advance beginners, 1-3 p.m.; crochet, knitting and chat, 1-3 p.m.

May 19 — two-mile workout, 9-9:30 a.m.; water exercise boot camp (fee), 9:15-10 a.m.; extra mile workout, 9:30-10 a.m.; women’s coffee and chat, 10-11 a.m.; Rummi Kub, 10 a.m. to noon; water exercise boot camp (fee), 10:15-11 a.m.; euchre, 1-4 p.m.

The South Iredell Senior Center is at 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. For more information, call 704-662-3337 or visit www.iredeellcoa.org/sisc.