South Iredell VFD holds open house, teaches fire safety to children and adults

More than 300 families from the community attended the event that helped them understand what to do in case of a fire in their homes. Firefighters talked to the children that came into the smoke house on fire safety tips. Why they should stay low if they were ever in a fire and to know how to exit their home properly. Children and adults were able to go in the fire trucks, hold the tools, see all the equipment that the firefighters use to protect the community in case of emergencies and ask any questions that they had.