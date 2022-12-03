South Iredell VFD puts new pumper/tanker into service

On Thursday, the South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department received delivery of their new Pierce Enforcer cab pumper/tanker apparatus.

The project started four years ago and, after getting all the proper approvals, the planning for the layout of the truck began. The truck started being built two years ago to the specifications and needs of the department.

The new pumper/tanker carries 3,000 gallons of water and is state of the art to better protect the community.

The new truck replaces two trucks that held 1,500 and 1,000 gallons of water and were traded in to offset the purchase price of the new truck.

As soon as the truck arrived, the volunteers started placing the hose and equipment on the new truck to get it immediately in service to protect the community.

The South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department is always looking for new members interested in serving and protecting the community. Contact the South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department at 704-664-4030 or SIFRNC.com for information about joining the department.