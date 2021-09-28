South Iredell volleyball team playing confident, hungry

With three weeks remaining in the season, South Iredell’s volleyball team seems to have hit its stride.
The Vikings (12-2) swept East Rowan (7-9) 25-18, 25-8, 25-16 in Monday’s nonconference meeting to secure their 11th straight victory.
“After winning (11) games consecutively our players have absolutely gained the confidence needed to perform more competitively,” said first-year head coach Alexis Jeffreys, a 2016 graduate of Statesville who played high school volleyball for the Greyhounds. “The girls are hungry for the conference title. We have been working on our competitive edge this season, so I would say a good word to describe our current mood is tenacious.”
Their only losses of the season are to North Iredell and West Rowan, ranked fifth and 22nd in the state overall, respectively, by MaxPreps.
South Iredell has been dominant since a 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 setback Aug. 26 at North Iredell, winning 33 out of 37 sets played.
“My assistant coach (Zoe Dillard) and I have decided to restructure our practices, which is one thing that I would attribute our current success to,” Jeffreys said. “We begin our practices with a lot of skill-specific drills for different positions and build those skills into game-like situations at the tail end of practice. Additionally, we have very talented players that have found their rhythm as a unit this season. … One thing I preach over and over to the girls is to play calm, collect, and confident. They have done a really good job adjusting to those expectations.”
The seniors have taken the lead.
In fact, a senior paces the Vikings in almost every major statistical category: Molly Smyth 240 assists; Brooklyn Ford 159 digs; Hannah Van Buren 31 blocks (23 solos); and Claire Long (15 aces).
“Our seniors are definitely the heartbeat of our program this year,” Jeffreys said. “I had a conversation with them all at the beginning of the season about being role models for the younger players in our program. I also spoke with them about being competitive leaders on the court, and I explained that I needed them to push themselves and their teammates to improve every single day. They have absolutely met those expectations. They are extremely talented in their own right, but they also do an amazing job working together and communicating on the court.”
The underclassmen have contributed as well.
Sophomore Brooke Aeschliman’s 142 kills are a team best, and she’s also made her presence felt at the net as a blocker with 20.
“Brooke overall is just an amazing athlete,” Jeffreys said. “She is a force at the net when it comes to both hitting and blocking. Our goal with her this year was to work on versatility when it comes to shot selection at the net. Everyone knows that Brooke has power, but they need to know that she can play smart too. She does a fantastic job getting on top of the ball for contact, seeing the block, and now looking for an available location to put the ball down.”
The Vikings return to Greater Metro 4A Conference action Thursday when they travel to Harrisburg to battle Hickory Ridge. South Iredell swept the Ragin’ Bulls at home Sept. 7.
The Vikings lead the league standings at 7-0. They’ve dropped only one set against conference opponents.
“I am confident in our players, and I am confident in our program,” Jeffreys said. “However, we know that the season is not over yet and we still have a lot of ground to cover. Like I said, the girls are hungry for the title and they plan on playing as hard as they can to obtain it.”