South Iredell's Vikings ruled the NPC

When the final whistle sounded on April 29, the South Iredell girls soccer team had completed a long run of success that many programs could only dream of. Sure, the Vikings winning four consecutive North Piedmont Conference championships is impressive in its own right, but it was the fashion in which they did it that put them in another level of dominance.
“What these girls have accomplished is awesome,” South Iredell head coach Shawn Cioffi said. “Just incredible.”
Since the 2017 season, the Vikings have not lost a single game in the NPC, going 46-0 in those four seasons while racking up an eye-popping goal differential of plus-257 in those games by outscoring opponents by an average score of 5.9-0.26 in those games.
When a team goes on a run like the one the Vikings have been on, people always search for the reasons behind it. Was the team being led by a long-time coach with years upon years of success? Was there a pre-eminent player that was simply lighting the pitch up every time she stepped on the field for years on end? Did the team play together in travel leagues during the high school offseason?
In South Iredell’s case, the answers would be: no, no and no.
Starting with the leadership, the Vikings have seen three different head coaches in four seasons. David Basinger led South Iredell to an undefeated regular season before falling in a shootout to the eventual state champion in the regional semifinals.
For the next two seasons, Marissa Wingate led the team to a 37-7-1 record and a pair of runs to the third round of the playoffs.
After playing just three games in what would become the lost 2020 season, the Vikings announced they would be led by athletic director Shawn Cioffi in 2021. The catch? Cioffi had never coached or even played, soccer before.
“Going into a parents meeting and telling them that I had never coached or played soccer, I was definitely nervous,” Cioffi said. “But the girls are just so knowledgeable about the game that I was in good hands. I’ve had the support of a lifetime from these young ladies and their parents.
“They actually want me to come back and coach them next season.”
So despite having great coaching during their run, the thought that the Vikings were being led season after season by one all-powerful coach can be put to bed.
The next thought that people would have is that the Vikings must have had an absolute phenom on their team during that stretch. And, while the argument can be made that a player like Erin Shaver, a player who lost her senior season to the pandemic last year, fits that mold by putting up an impressive 62 goals and 42 assists in three-plus seasons, there is much more of a team effort being put on by South Iredell.
Julia Knapp was a key contributor on the 2017 and 2018 squads, scoring 26 goals and dishing out 25 assists. Lindsay Durham, another player that lost her senior season in 2020, finished her career with 30 goals and 28 assists.
In 2021, the Vikings had three players finish with more than 10 goals, Olivia Oswalt with 20, Emily Hapes with 15, and Addie Schwab with 13. They also saw 15 different players score goals during their 14-game season, including six freshmen and five sophomores, so it’s safe to say that the Vikings are going to continue to be a problem for years to come.
“It’s just about getting them to bond together,” Cioffi said. “The freshmen have not really been in the high school all that much yet and most of the sophomores didn’t play varsity last year. We’ve gotten a lot better as the year progressed.”
Unfortunately for the Vikings, their season ended on May 3 when T.C. Roberson knocked them out in the first round of the playoffs in overtime by a score of 2-1, a game which will be their final in the 3A division of the NCHSAA for the foreseeable future.
Starting with next season, South Iredell will make the jump to 4A and join back up in a conference with long-time rivals Mooresville and Lake Norman, along with fellow soccer powerhouse programs such as Cox Mill.
However, Cioffi doesn’t see this as a problem for his team.
“It’s going to be a huge jump, for sure,” he said. “But we want that competition. It’s only going to make us better.
“Those girls are like the daughters that I never had,” Cioffi continued. “There’s such a bond between all 22 girls and the coaches.”