South Iredell's Vikings ruled the NPC

For the next two seasons, Marissa Wingate led the team to a 37-7-1 record and a pair of runs to the third round of the playoffs.

After playing just three games in what would become the lost 2020 season, the Vikings announced they would be led by athletic director Shawn Cioffi in 2021. The catch? Cioffi had never coached or even played, soccer before.

“Going into a parents meeting and telling them that I had never coached or played soccer, I was definitely nervous,” Cioffi said. “But the girls are just so knowledgeable about the game that I was in good hands. I’ve had the support of a lifetime from these young ladies and their parents.

“They actually want me to come back and coach them next season.”

So despite having great coaching during their run, the thought that the Vikings were being led season after season by one all-powerful coach can be put to bed.

The next thought that people would have is that the Vikings must have had an absolute phenom on their team during that stretch. And, while the argument can be made that a player like Erin Shaver, a player who lost her senior season to the pandemic last year, fits that mold by putting up an impressive 62 goals and 42 assists in three-plus seasons, there is much more of a team effort being put on by South Iredell.