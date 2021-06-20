Southside Baptist celebrates pastor’s one year anniversary

Pastor David kicked off 2021 with a day meeting to lay out the church’s mission, vision and values. Attendees were treated to lunch prepared and served by the Klinedinst family. During the meeting, there was a look back at 2020 and a look forward at the goals for 2021. The members were inspired to help reach out to the community.

During the spring of his ministry, the church hosted a COVID clinic, family safe Easter egg hunts and started children’s church. Southside has also been blessed with two interns during this period — Lane Willis, who was the intern for the senior adults, and Payton Monroe, who is presently the intern for children and youth.

Southside has come out of COVID and is back to Sunday school small groups at 9 a.m. and one worship service at 10:15 a.m. with a large age-graded children’s church happening simultaneously. Attendance grows each Sunday.

Vacation Bible school will be the next big community event for Southside. It is scheduled for July 23-25 with children ages three to those who have completed sixth grade meeting at 6 p.m. to experience “Concrete and Cranes.” On July 25, children and parents will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. The children will have a class time with a joint service followed by a meal for everyone. Details are available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sbcmooresville.