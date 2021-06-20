Southside Baptist celebrates pastor’s one year anniversary

On June 6, Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, celebrated one year of service with their pastor.
Pastor David Klinedinst and his family were called by Southside during the pandemic shut down. Many of his meetings and interviews were held by Zoom. The church members got to know Klinedinst as he contributed a segment each Sunday on the church’s live stream and he took turns answering questions as each Sunday school class met virtually.
On June 6, 2020, he was presented to the church body with a service in the church parking lot. The church overwhelmingly approved his calling.
Pastor David and his family began their service with the church June 21 last year. His wife, Emily, and their three children have helped in many ways to forward the mission of church as Emily fills in as the worship leader, teaches a Sunday school class and sings special music.
During the celebration, a video narrated by Mary Thompson, a member of the church’s personnel committee, was shown highlighting the various events that have taken place during Klinedinst’s one year of ministry. The many drive-up and drive-thru community activities were shown in pictures. Also included was the 2020 Homecoming Tailgate featuring former Pastor Steve Gouge, who was the guest speaker, along with music by the Pine Ridge Boys and Steve and Marla Young.
Pastor David kicked off 2021 with a day meeting to lay out the church’s mission, vision and values. Attendees were treated to lunch prepared and served by the Klinedinst family. During the meeting, there was a look back at 2020 and a look forward at the goals for 2021. The members were inspired to help reach out to the community.
During the spring of his ministry, the church hosted a COVID clinic, family safe Easter egg hunts and started children’s church. Southside has also been blessed with two interns during this period — Lane Willis, who was the intern for the senior adults, and Payton Monroe, who is presently the intern for children and youth.
Southside has come out of COVID and is back to Sunday school small groups at 9 a.m. and one worship service at 10:15 a.m. with a large age-graded children’s church happening simultaneously. Attendance grows each Sunday.
Vacation Bible school will be the next big community event for Southside. It is scheduled for July 23-25 with children ages three to those who have completed sixth grade meeting at 6 p.m. to experience “Concrete and Cranes.” On July 25, children and parents will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. The children will have a class time with a joint service followed by a meal for everyone. Details are available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sbcmooresville.