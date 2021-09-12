Southside Baptist Church celebrates 107 years

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating a nontraditional homecoming 2021 weekend Sept. 18 and 19 due to COVID-19.
To kick off the celebration, Southside will be a part of the nationally known “Abide Outside Tour” by Brothers Abiding on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. This group is led by Nick and Eli Akin, formerly of the Akin Family, who has ministered at Southside many times in the past. A love offering will be collected to support their ministry.
The parking lot will be open for tailgating at 4:30 p.m., and Southside will provide a catered barbecue dinner for all attendees beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be picked up in the fellowship hall and enjoyed in the area of your personal vehicle with your family and friends as you feel comfortable. Any current COVID-19 safety measures will be practiced.
On Sept. 19, Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:15 a.m. with the Rev. Hal Green presenting the message. Brothers Abiding will lead the music. There will be no dinner on the grounds due to safety concerns.
During this time, there will be an opportunity to learn about the Southside Memorial Garden. It is now possible to purchase a brick in honor or memory of a loved one. Credit card orders may be processed at www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/southsidememorialgarden or use the link on the church website at sbcmooresville.com. Members of the building and ground committee will be on-site during the services to help with questions and purchases.