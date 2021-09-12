Southside Baptist Church celebrates 107 years

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating a nontraditional homecoming 2021 weekend Sept. 18 and 19 due to COVID-19.

To kick off the celebration, Southside will be a part of the nationally known “Abide Outside Tour” by Brothers Abiding on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. This group is led by Nick and Eli Akin, formerly of the Akin Family, who has ministered at Southside many times in the past. A love offering will be collected to support their ministry.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The parking lot will be open for tailgating at 4:30 p.m., and Southside will provide a catered barbecue dinner for all attendees beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be picked up in the fellowship hall and enjoyed in the area of your personal vehicle with your family and friends as you feel comfortable. Any current COVID-19 safety measures will be practiced.

On Sept. 19, Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:15 a.m. with the Rev. Hal Green presenting the message. Brothers Abiding will lead the music. There will be no dinner on the grounds due to safety concerns.