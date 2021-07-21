Southside Baptist Church takes VBS to a new level

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will turn vacation Bible School on its head this year by packing a full week of activities into three free sessions. The theme, “Concrete and Cranes,” is a holdover from the 2020 COVID year. Southside has completely opened up, but ask those attending who have not been vaccinated to please wear a mask. The workers will strive to create a safe, learning environment for everyone.

The kids will look up — way up. We are headed where I-beams float effortlessly high overhead, carefully guided into place by powerful machinery and where steel and glass converge in a colossal design that appears to almost touch the sky. These magnificent structures were elaborately designed and intricately built. Yet they all began the same way — with concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes; and most importantly, a strong foundation. Kids will learn that Jesus’ love will provide a foundation that lasts. Each day kids will make crafts, play fun games, enjoy tasty snacks, sing cool songs and learn about missions.

VBS will begin at 6 p.m. July 23 and 24. On July 25, it begins at 9 a.m., and the worship rally will be at 10:15 a.m. followed by lunch for all attendees. Children age 3 to those who have just completed sixth grade are invited to attend. Children may be preregistered by texting VBS to 704-270-5727.

Excavators and jackhammers, wrecking ball and blueprints are all part of building a strong foundation. Bring your children to join us at this new level. We will enjoy “work in progress,” “hard hat zones,” “blueprint Bible studies” and “building on the firm foundation of Jesus.”