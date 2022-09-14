Southside Baptist Church to celebrate 108 years of ministry

Pastor David Klinedinst announces that on Sept. 18, Southside Baptist Church will celebrate its 108th birthday by “Remembering the Days of Old” with an old fashioned homecoming with “dinner on the grounds.” Sunday school and Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. Dr. Hugh Cooper, our previous interim minister, will be the speaker for the worship service at 10:15 a.m., and Dr. Karen Gearrald, our special gifted guest pianist, will accompany Randy Hart in directing the special Homecoming Choir.

Lunch will be served immediately after the worship service. We would love to invite Southside members, friends, and the community to join us for this celebration.

As a person who is blind, Dr. Gearrald has had a prolific career working with the Library of Congress as a braille music instructor and adviser, but she came to fame as a member of the Agnes Scott College Quiz Bowl Team that bested Princeton in 1966. She is also an accomplished pianist serving as a mentor for other blind musicians.

Dr. Hugh Cooper has a long tenure as both pastor and interim pastor. During his four years of interim ministry, he served Southside for 18 months. He is again retired. Previously, he retired from Providence Baptist Church in Harrisburg and retired again from Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville.

Our theme this year is “Remember the Days of Old” from Deuteronomy 32:7. Just before Israel inherits the Promised Land, Moses instructs the people to remember how God chose them and saved them to be “His people for His purpose.” With so many changes in the past two years, we want to remember what the Lord has done so we can have confidence in what he will continue to do. Like Israel, we are a chosen people for this time. Like Israel, we must remember to go forward in God’s mission.

The Southside Memorial Quilt will be featured Sunday. The quilt has found a permanent home in the educational department of Southside Baptist Church. It was donated back to Southside by Martha Stafford and in her words, “the quilt has been returned to the church that it helped build to remind them of the beginnings.”

The quilt was completed in 1916, 106 years ago, by a group of women who loved the Lord enough to use their talents to raise money to build Southside. The group asked 10 cents to have a name embroidered in that person’s own handwriting on the quilt. There are 360 hand embroidered names. A total of $36.60 was raised.

The quilt pattern is Dresden Plate, and the fabrics are velvet and silk. The women used what they had and what was donated. On each wedge was the name of one of those who donated. Apparently they ran out of spaces on the wedges and embroidered in the background. Imagine as the news of the project spread, more and more people wanted to participate.

The completed quilt was purchased by William Milas Holthouser, and this money was added to the account for Southside. Holthouser signed a $350 bank note for the original church building, and he became one of the first trustees of Southside Baptist Church.

William Milas and Mary Jane Holthouser had 32 grandchildren. The oldest, Martha Stafford, daughter of Beatrice Holthouser McGraw, a charter Southside Baptist Church member, had care of the quilt for many years. She has graciously donated the quilt to the church. Her words were, “I feel the church is where the quilt belongs, where it will always be cared for and preserved with the respect it deserves.” Descendants of Mr. Holthouser are indicated by pink ribbons attached to the quilt.

In 2016, Southside Church member, Ed Herron volunteered his wonderful craftsmanship, time, heart and patience to create the beautiful frame to display, protect and preserve our treasure.

In 2022, at our 108th homecoming, join us as we celebrate and recognize this tangible work of the love of God. We are reminded by the efforts of Mr. Holthouser, Mrs. Stafford and Mr. Herron what a desire to do God’s work will accomplish. We will give thanks for his provision during the trying times we have experienced. Join our congregation on Sept. 18, as we look back and renew our hope for the future.