Southside Baptist Church to host HayDay VBS

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., is planning a Project-With-A-Purpose that will let the kids in the community show Jesus’ love to families. This will be a part of HayDay Vacation Bible School 2022. It will be an adventure. A Bible point will lead the session, and the result will be an item to be given to those in our community.

During VBS, the kids will grow in friendship with Jesus. The time will be filled with Bible-learning experiences kids can see, hear and touch. Team-building games, cool Bible songs (Moo-sic), and multi-sensory Bible adventures are just a few of the activities that help faith flow into real life.

Kids will be assigned to Crews where they will experience HayDay with the same group of peers for each session. Crew leaders will accompany each crew to the learning and “playing” activity. Everything will culminate in Family Fun Day on Sunday. The children will give parents a sample of what they have learned plus there will be games, food and fun.

Annually, Southside gives the gift of vacation Bible school to the kids age 3 to those who have just finished the fifth grade in the Mooresville community at no charge. This year families will enjoy the enthusiasm for “Growing in Friendship with Jesus” as their children experience a safe and nurturing environment.

The event will begin July 29 from 6-8:30 p.m., continue on Saturday at the same time and conclude on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday will include a review of the activities of the last two days, food, fun, and games.

Preregistration for children age 3 to just completed fifth grade is available at www.sbcmooresville.com or by texting VBS to 704-270-5727.