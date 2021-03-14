 Skip to main content
Southside Baptist facilitates COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Southside Baptist facilitates COVID-19 vaccine clinic

3-14 Southside fellowship hall.JPG

Southside Baptist Church will host the vaccine clinic in its fellowship hall.

 Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

Southside Baptist Church will host a COVID-19 vaccine event March 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Iredell Health Department will provide up to 100 doses of either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, depending on what is available. The clinic will take place in the church fellowship hall at 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville. Registration is required by calling 704-619-4366.

David Klinedinst, Southside’s pastor, leads Southside in the church’s mission to reach the local community.

“Southside is working to make a difference in this rapidly growing community of Mooresville,” Klinedinst said. “COVID-19 has certainly made for a tough year. This ‘mission’ opportunity will provide a means to combat COVID right here!”

Southside is anxious to celebrate Easter with the community in a COVID safe environment. The following services are planned at the church:

Good Friday worship service, April 2 at 6 p.m.

Community Easter event, April 3 from 2-4 p.m.

Easter worship services on April 4 including sunrise worship at 7 a.m. (outdoor or in vehicles; sanctuary worship at 9 a.m.; and fellowship hall worship at 10:15 a.m.

3-14 Klinedinst.JPG

Klinedinst
