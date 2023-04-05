Southside Baptist Church includes the community in the worship and fun of the Easter season.

The special community services this year will include a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 7. This service will mark the remembrance of Christ’s death on the cross in forgiveness for our sins. Our symbolic cross, dressed in black, will be at the center of this service. This solemn service reminds attendees of the significance of Christ’s death in our salvation and eternal life.

On April 8 from 2-5 p.m., all are invited to join as they celebrate with a spring festival for all ages. Your family will experience the fun of games, inflatables, egg hunts, with more than 2,000 eggs, cake walks, door prizes, coffee shop, children’s ID kits and food. There will be opportunities for prayer during this event. Everything is free.

On April 9 at 7 a.m., you can enjoy the sunrise and worship in thankfulness of the risen Savior. This brief service is enjoyed by the community as a time to pause and consider what the resurrection of Jesus means in our lives. Following the service, a complimentary community breakfast will be served.

At 9 a.m., all will have the opportunity to attend Bible study with your age group. Mary’s experience in John 20 and Luke 24 will be the topic of study. In this text she discovers Jesus is missing from the tomb. This study reminds us that Jesus Christ conquered death, and through faith in Him, we have eternal life.

At 10:15 a.m. April 9, Pastor David Klinedinst will begin his study in Luke 24 on how you can have a new life in Jesus despite the past or present status of your life. Pastor David will begin the series with Luke 24:1-12 “Why Do You Seek the Living Among the Dead?” He will share the good news that Jesus Christ conquered death, and through faith in Him, we have eternal life. This study in the book of Luke will continue for the next four weeks and will include: “All That the Prophets Have Spoken,” “These Are My Words” and “You Will be My Witnesses.” Nursery will be provided for children through age three, and Children’s Church for ages three to third grade.