Space telescope program offered

NASA will be launching its most powerful space telescope yet, and the Catawba County Library System is inviting all to learn about it from one of the experts.

The program will take place Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. To register for the Zoom program, visit https://tinyurl.com/CCL-Telescopes or call 828-465-8665.

NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope in December. With greater sensitivity and longer wavelength coverage, Webb will compliment and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope which has been in orbit since 1990.

According to NASA’s website, “Webb will be the largest, most powerful and complex space telescope ever built and launched into space. It will fundamentally alter our understanding of the universe.”

Alexander de la Vega, a graduate student in the Center for Astrophysical Sciences at John Hopkins University and co-investigator of an approved grant proposal for the Webb Telescope’s first cycle, will lead a discussion on telescopes followed by a question and answer session. De la Varga is happy to answer questions in English and Spanish.

For details about the James Webb Space Telescope, visit https://www.jwst.nasa.gov/

