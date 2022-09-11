Sparrow couple celebrates their 60th wedding anniversary

The Rev. and Mrs. Ralph Sparrow Jr. celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 19, and were honored with a special reception Sept. 3 to commemorate that milestone event.

The reception, hosted by the couple’s children, Kimberly Sparrow Nichols (Kenny) and Lt. Col. James Sparrow (Sarah), was held at the Life Enrichment Center at Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville.

Balloons marked the entrance to the fellowship hall and were scattered in the hall serving as decoration.

Glass jars filled with flowers or greenery and decorated with burlap and the number 60th or photos and their names placed upon a wooden slice served as the centerpiece on each of the guest tables.

Pictures of the couple and their family throughout the years, along with other memorabilia, were placed on a table for all to view throughout the afternoon.

As guests entered the fellowship hall, they could sign the register and greet the honored couple after which they were invited to enjoy a variety of food and a specially made two-tiered anniversary cake of chocolate and red velvet.

Ralph Linwood Sparrow Jr. is the son of the late Ralph Linwood Sparrow Sr. and Catherine Templeton Sparrow of Mount Mourne. Doris Carolyn Kistler Sparrow is the daughter of the late Thomas Guy Kistler and Lois Clodfelter Kistler of Mooresville. Ralph and Doris grew up together, and Ralph was best friends with Doris’ brother. They began dating when Ralph was in the Air Force by writing letters to one another and were married Aug. 19, 1962, at Berea Baptist Church.

The pair has three grandchildren, Capt. Zak Sparrow (Gabriella) of Lawrence Township, New Jersey, and Catherine and Lydia Strange of Shelby and two great-granddaughters, Aria and Emery Sparrow.

Ralph is a graduate of Southeastern Theological Seminary and has pastored churches in Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Doris is a graduate of Lowrance School of Nursing and has worked in several capacities as a registered nurse. They are both enjoying retired life in their hometown of Mooresville. Ralph enjoys amateur radio, and they both enjoy being active in their church, traveling, Southern gospel music and spending time with their family.