SPD: Teen charged in Rolling Lane shooting
SPD: Teen charged in Rolling Lane shooting

A 16-year-old has been charged with a shooting someone three times.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, indicated the teen was arrested Friday.

The SPD reported that officers responded to the 1400 block of Rolling Lane and found a person with three gunshot wounds. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Statesville Fire Department and Iredell County EMS all responded and rendered aid.

The victim was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and has since been released, police said.

Investigators with the SPD said two people are responsible for this shooting and the investigation is continuing to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD at 704-878-3406.

 

