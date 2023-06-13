In their first chance to provide public comment at the Iredell Statesville-Schools Board of Education meeting since hundreds of texts messages between board members were made public, Iredell County residents showed up in droves to speak Monday night.

Speaking first, Lisa Pearson, president of the Statesville Athletics Boosters Association, told the board, “I am here today because I have been offended as a parent of the comments and text messages that were sent out by four board members.”

Pearson continued, “the text messages show that all board members do not understand the policies and procedures of the board, they need to have some training and informational sessions on how the board works. Equity, Diversity and Inclusion training is needed because the texts is a clear demonstration most board members lack sensitivity.”

Pearson, a graduate of Statesville High School and mother of a son at SHS, closed by asking for the resignation of board Members Abby Trent, Brian Sloan, Anita Kurn and Mike Kubiniec.

The call for resignations came after more than 120 pages of texts messages between board members were released to the public last month. According to state law, these text messages involved a quorum of board members or a majority of members, thus breaking North Carolina’s open meetings law. Charles Kelly was the only board member not involved in the text messages.

All in all, the board had 21 individuals address them at Monday’s meeting, Todd Scott, president of Statesville’s NAACP, being one of them.

“Tomorrow I will be meeting with the state NAACP, who is watching this meeting right now. I hope this isn’t just a moment, but a movement. Until y’all resign or however we get you out of here, we need to show up like this every meeting and ask for y’all to resign. Y’all should not be representing any kids.”

Scott went on to add, “how about this thunderdome tonight, how about Statesville, how about those smart kids?”

Scott’s comments come after the text messages released last month showed board members Anita Kurn and Brian Sloan joking about discipline issues at Statesville High School.

In the text messages, Sloan joked about having a sign-up sheet for fighting with Kurn responding, saying they should think about creating a thunderdome in the middle of Statesville’s football field for students to fight each other in and charge admission.

Miranda Bell, Statesville NAACP education committee chair, also spoke Monday.

“You madams and sirs have disrespectfully represented yourselves, you have disrespectfully represented the district you were elected to serve,” Bell said. “You have lost the trust, compassion and sincerity of many citizens and students of Iredell-Statesville Schools. You have made a mockery of our school system. Trust is learned, passion is seen, and sincerity is heard. Yes, we are woke, we will never stand by or allow the heinous history of our nation to be repeated nor allow you to sabotage all of our children and citizens. Welcome to the new thunderdome.”

Thus far, no board members have indicated they are considering resignation.

The board will next meet for their combined meeting on July 11 due to the July 4 holiday.