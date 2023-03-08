During the Mooresville Day 150th Birthday Festival Presented by Randy Marion, the special 150th anniversary quilt was unveiled.

This quilt, made by members of the Mooresville Centerpiece Quilters Guild, commemorates the town’s rich history and legacy and will remain on display in the South Iredell Senior Center, located in the Charles Mack Citizen Center, for everyone to view.

Jean Cable, a member of the guild, made the official presentation of the quilt during the special event in downtown Mooresville on Saturday, noting that the group was asked by the town if they would make a quilt for the yearlong celebration and it was an unanimous yes, she said.

Cable said she then visited the library and, after learning some Mooresville history, she set to work designing the quilt, which she noted didn’t take long at all because “I’ve always wanted to make a quilt for Mooresville. I just had in mind that we would do a picture of Mooresville so to speak,” she said.

As far as the making of the quilt, she noted that it took the group about a year to put it together.

“It was a team effort,” Cable said, as pretty much all of the 70 members of the guild, “had an opportunity to make something, a tree, a house, a building, part of the choo-choo train, or the lettering up top.”

As they started on the quilt, they began with the trees, then the houses, followed by the train and lastly the buildings after which they met to assemble the quilt, and Cable completed the process by quilting it.

Sharing some statistics with the crowd, Cable said that the quilt contains 13 buildings, 11 houses, two churches, 73 trees and 2,675 pieces of fabric.

With the quilt all completed and being unveiled, Cable shared that the group was “real proud and honored that the town of Mooresville asked us to make the quilt,” and she expressed thanks to both Christine Patterson and Dennis Cowardin who, with their assistance, she noted, “the Mooresville quilt will be hung and displayed in the Charles Mack Center from here on out.”

Cable shared that in addition to this quilt and others they make for themselves or family and friends, this group is active and donates quilts with others in the community including the two hospices in Mooresville and Statesville, the VA Center, Dove House in Statesville, Levine Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, the neonatal intensive care units in the area and the local Sleep in Heaven Peace chapter.