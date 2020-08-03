Special award recognizes patriotism and pride

During the June 25 meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, the Proudly We Hail Award was presented to the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department. This award honors Americans who display the American flag properly and regularly and attempts to encourage all Americans to proudly fly the flag as evidence of their love and respect for this nation. The award recognized the prominent placement of the flags in the newly renovated Library Park in Mooresville and patriotism and pride by flying the flags. Accepting the award at the special meeting was Pam Reidy, director of the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department (center) and Beau Falgout, assistant town manager. They are pictured with Beth Packard, president of the local club.
