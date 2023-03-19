If you attended Mooresville’s recent 150th birthday celebration event held downtown and visited the Mooresville Museum table, you saw the most recent ornament they have available, made especially for this year in celebration of the town.

Alan Bradford, president of the museum board, said they are “excited to celebrate.”

These limited edition ornaments are still available for purchase at a cost of $15, this year only, at the museum, located at 132 E. Center Ave., Mooresville. This particular ornament is special for 2023 only, and once the year has passed, they will not be available.

In addition to the ornament, special 150th anniversary T-shirts have been made and can be purchased for $20 each. However, due to the large demand at the downtown event, there is a limited number of T-shirts available at this time, but, David Whitlow, museum board vice president, noted that they anticipate more shirts should arrive later.

You can drop by the museum to get one of these items and see all the town museum pieces on display. Those wishing to donate items to be placed in the museum may do so as well. Museum hours are Tuesday and Thursday 1-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional ornaments, which have come out each Christmas and are also available at the museum, include Bob’s Grill, D.E. Turner, Mooresville Fire Department, Mooresville Ice Cream, Mooresville Public Library, Mooresville Museum, Mooresville Post Office, the Mooresville Depot, What-a-Burger, Moor Park, Pike’s BP and Brawley Seed.

On the back of the boxes of each ornament, a brief write-up about the pieces has been placed. The following is what is written by Whitlow about this newest ornament.

“The greatness of a city is not measured by its size but in the happiness of its people — Mooresville is a great city.” These words, from Mayor Joe V. Knox in 1973, still ring true today. In 1856, John Franklin Moore gave land to the A.T.&O Railroad Co. for a sidetrack and depot to be built in southern Iredell County. The foundations for the town of Mooresville had been laid.

“It was incorporated by Act 266 and ratified by the North Carolina General Assembly on March 3, 1873. The Mooresville Museum congratulates its citizens with our special edition sesquicentennial ornament.”