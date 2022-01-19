Special community celebration set for Jan. 25

The community is invited to participate in the “Light up a Life” celebration Jan. 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road.

The Light Up a Life celebration planned for December was rescheduled due to rainy weather. The upcoming event will welcome the community to drive through the campus beautifully aglow while honoring the organization’s donors for their loving support.

The “Light up a Life” celebration started out as an idea to celebrate life in honor of anyone whose life has shone brightly, including family members, co-workers, pastors, teachers, physicians and more.

Turning the attention to the donors, numerous luminary tributes will brilliantly reflect those who have contributed to the illuminated display, helping others to reflect on cherished memories with loved ones. For many, this brings peace, purpose and positivity.

For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights, email abogen@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 2328.