Special events at Grandfather Mountain set to begin

With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a fun and eventful year.

“2022 is going to be an incredible year on Grandfather Mountain,” said Frank Ruggiero, communications manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature park. “Not only are we opening the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, the jewel of our brand new Conservation Campus, but our schedule is packed with special events, all of them bridging education with outdoor fun, while allowing us to share the wonders of Grandfather Mountain with guests of all ages.”

Set to open in spring 2022, the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will nearly double the size of the park’s current Nature Museum with 10,000 square feet of education space, including state-of the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms, restoration of the ADA-accessible auditorium, enhanced food service facilities to allow for catering and serving educational groups and expanded capacity for hosting conferences, seminars, receptions and community events.

Outside the center, guests can enjoy new outdoor learning spaces, including an amphitheater with terraced seating and a pavilion, as well as a new botanical garden.

In turn, Grandfather will be able to offer an expanded, mile-high slate of programming opportunities for audiences and participants of all ages, while enhancing its lineup of special events. With a few exceptions, where noted, most special events are included with park admission.

Beginning May 28 and continuing through June 5 will be The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble.

From May 28 through June 4, daily short guided strolls, which begin at 2 p.m., will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. The weekend rambles culminate June 5 during which the park will host a special speaker and activities throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit grandfather.com.