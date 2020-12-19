Special needs newborn thriving thanks to Lonely Children's Fund

In June 2020, a newborn entered foster care with no clothing, supplies or other items needed to assist in the child’s care. The department was able to connect the family to some resources but the child had special needs that required certain equipment and supplies; including special formula that wasn’t covered by the child’s insurance. Thanks to the Lonely Children’s Fund, the department was able to assist the family caring for this child with getting a monitor to assess the child’s vitals throughout the night. This child has thrived in the foster home with the support of the Iredell County community. Any contribution to the Lonely Children’s Fund makes a difference in the lives of children in foster care, especially for this little one. We are so thankful that in the midst of a global pandemic, there are still caring people thinking of the fortune of others.