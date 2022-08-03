Special service set for Aug. 20

Beautifully Broken, a special community prayer and healing service calling on Jesus for healing of the community, country and nation, will be held at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 571 S. Main St., Troutman, on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

Beauty For Ashes Ministry’s Angela Byers will be the host of the event, and Sharnetta Clark-Gordon will serve as the master of ceremonies.

During the service, the Rev. Dr. Russell Alexander, pastor of Hunters and Morrows Chapel United Methodist Church, will speak and Will and Adrienne Beatty of Columbia, South Carolina, will bring special music.

All are invited to attend.