Spending time with friends

Early morning visitors to McDonalds on Gateway Boulevard have probably noticed a small group gathered around a table outside enjoying their coffee and playing a game. It was noted that this group of friends gets together around 6:30 a.m. and while having coffee, they play an Italian card game called scopa, which is similar to gin. While enjoying their retirement, John Elia said they also greet customers as they go past them in the drive-thru lane. Pictured above are Kathy Duty, McDonalds’ area supervisor, visiting the trio, from left, Chris, Stephen and John one morning as they enjoyed their time together.