Spinners relishing host role

Showoffs!
Thanks!
That’s just the compliment actively-participating members, as well as front office administrators and behind-the-scenes associates of the Mooresville Spinners, are fishing for throughout the course of this week.
The hook has already been baited and the line has been cast.
Beginning early this week and extending into the outside possibility of as deep as halfway into the upcoming weekend, the seventh-season Spinners – the wooden-bat and college-level summer baseball organization calling Mooresville's Moor Park home – are in the process of serving as the host of the annual Southern Collegiate Baseball League’s postseason tournament.
Even before the first official second-season pitch was tossed in the first of two games on tap for Monday, which also brought with it the debut of the home-standing entry, it was already assured that this year’s affair would unfold like no other before. That was the case as the Spinners allowed its home facility considered to be the best among all permanent home field playing sites across the SCBL to serve as the setting for the circuit’s first-ever Home Run Derby that helped christen the week’s worth of tournament activity.
So far, so good.
Of course, with the weather already playing a pivotal role in the scheduled proceedings, a minimum of two games and a maximum of three were initially on the agenda for action slated through today ---Wednesday – in the double-elimination affair. A single game is scheduled for Thursday in the form of a second semifinal bout. A first of as many as two title tilts is on tap for Friday. Should a second championship game take place, it will do so come Saturday.
All action will be held on the Spinners’ home Moor Park field.
It continues a trend on the part of the franchise that has now seen it host a conference postseason attraction for what will be the fourth time in its already somewhat established history. Blessed by the fact that the team’s site is not situated on any campus that is supervised by an outside party, Moor Park is the property of the Spinners courtesy of a lease agreement with the Town of Mooresville that remains the location’s owner. The Spinners have practically full control over what takes place on the premises.
This week, much is happening indeed.
On the heels of the home run derby, in which each of the SCBL’s members was represented by at least a pair of power hitters, play in the affair continues hot and heavy throughout the week. Weather will no doubt continue to be a big hitter in the process. In the past, when games have been affected by Mother Nature, a make-up schedule has also been implanted. It’s possible that matters could be shifted into a single-elimination format should that vast change in the playing routine be forced to take place.
The playing of the postseason affair will also be used to draw the SCBL campaign, one of the few across the state to actually take place in the continued wake of COVID-19 to take place, to a close.
The Spinners are seeking to glove what would be their third conference tournament in their existence and second in the last three seasons of play within the SCBL. Accomplishing that feat would be yet another reason to consider them showoffs.
