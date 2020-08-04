Spinners secure status for SCBL postseason play

No strings attached.
The Mooresville Spinners put the finishing touches on the regular-season segment of the schedule by failing to rock the boat to shore up their status for the start of this week’s postseason play with the Southern Collegiate Baseball League.
Putting the wraps on a four-game homestand matching the second-longest of regulation play, Mooresville posted a 6-3 doubling over SCBL cellar-dwelling Concord Athletics before being denied the chance to score a season-finale upset with a 12-6 decision to a Carolina Vipers entry denied a first-place finish by mere winning percentage points.
With the split of the final weekend of regular season play, the Spinners completed an official third-place finish in the ranks courtesy of a 17-12 standard for show for all such play that carries the most clout in a 20-16 campaign once again allowing the seventh-season edition to join the franchise’s previous editions also reaching the 20-win mark.
Pulling off that feat this season, in particular, proved appealing based on the fact that the season was severely shortened by the presence of COVID-19 that delayed the start and at one point even threatened the cancellation of the season altogether.
Mooresville paired the final two decisions to also continue preparation for the league’s postseason tournament affair that is already underway. The Spinners cemented their No.3 status among the half dozen circuit entries that also came complete with the crafting of the third and final winning record among the league teams.
Officially, the defending tournament champion Piedmont Pride snared the top-seed on the strength of winning percentage alone. Meanwhile, the Vipers actually earned more league wins than any other entry but scored the No. 2 seed due to the playing of more games and suffering of more losses.
Rounding out the regular season field found the Lake Norman Copperheads placing fourth followed in order by the Carolina Venom and Concord A’s, respectively.
This week’s scheduled double-elimination tournament will be used to formally crown this season’s SCBL champion.
Spinners 6, Concord A’s 3
Standing pat, Mooresville piled up the doubling to protect its much higher seeded situation.
The Spinners actually overcame an earlier deficit and plated all their runs over at two at-bat stretch to emerge a winner in a game delayed at the start by weather and able to complete play in six full frames.
Starting Spinners pitcher Jake Landis (Gastonia, Pfeiffer University) collected the win, gathering in relief aid from the crew consisting of Andrew Dye (Vilas, Lenoir Rhyne University), Jackson Fisher (Salisbury, UNC Wilmington) and Nolan DeVos (Harrisburg, Davidson College) in the process. Combined, the cast allowed the three runs on five hits while striking out 11.
Offensively, hometown product Davis Turner (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne) and Max LeCroy (Asheville, Lenoir Rhyne) each belted a double among their team-high tying to hits, while the supporting crew comprised of Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine College) hometown product Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College), Kye Andress (Stanley, Catawba Valley Community College) and Caleb Jacobs (Buford, Georgia, Mt. Olive College) all chimed in with a base knock apiece. Jacobs’ effort went for a double as he also accounted for a team-high three runs batted in.
Vipers 12, Spinners 6
Despite hitting for the cycle as a team, the Spinners were unable to knock the favored Vipers off their perch in the regular-season finale for both teams also conducted during the former’s second seasonal installment of a Craft Beer and Festival promotion also bringing that list of special nights to a close.
Surrendering six runs in the visiting half of the fifth inning proved too much for the home team to overcome in dropping the decision that, prior to that, allowed the Spinners to enjoy a pair of earlier edges.
On the mound, Mooresville’s Maddux Holshouser (Salisbury, UNC Greensboro) was tagged with the loss. Also making mound appearances included Javi Martinez (Fuquay Varina, Catawba Valley), Joey Cobb (Denver, Lenoir Rhyne), Sterling Thomas (Waynesville, Erskine College), Noah Eaker (Cherryville, Catawba Valle), Jacobs, Joe Gregorie (Denver, Surry Community) and hometown product Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne). As a group, the pitchers allowed the 12 runs on 11 hits while fanning 10.
Touching them all, Spinners as batters hit for the cycle. Dalton Williams (Dallas, Appalachian State University) crunched a home run, while Fox legged out his second triple of the season. The duo of Houston Koon (Wilkesboro, Campbell University) and Tanner Burns (Stanley Limestone College) each banged a double.
Koon was joined by Christian Maggio (Myrtle Beach South Carolina, Charleston Southern University) with two hits each while the likes of Greene, Turner, LeCroy and Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte) all tagged single base hits apiece.
Upcoming games
It’s tournament time, and the Spinners are sure to be a prominent presence. Mooresville hosts the SCBL postseason tournament all this week, leading up to the crowning of the official league champion. The Spinners merited the No. 3 seed among the six teams and are taking aim at their second SCBL tourney title in three years. All games take place at Moor Park and will continue at least through Friday night with an if-necessary game penciled in for Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.