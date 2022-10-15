Spirit Day celebrates Irish Halloween traditions

The historic Hugh Torance House and Store in Huntersville will hold its second annual Old Fashioned Spirit Day on Oct. 30 from 2-5 p.m.

Bring your little goblins and princesses for an afternoon filled with pumpkin coloring, crafts, an age-appropriate Spooky Trail, and some 19th century Irish yard games that hail back to the misty legends of magical warriors and fairy tales.

Event Coordinator Lynn Mintzer said, “Our event is perfect for the family with little ones, 3-9 year olds. Sorry, no bouncy houses here. We are all about providing an old fashioned Halloween. Drop in or let us know that you are coming on our website so we will have plenty of pumpkins for the kids to paint.”

Spirit Day is a celebration honoring the Torance’s Irish heritage. Hugh Torance and his three brothers left Ireland and came to the British American colonies in 1763. During the late 1700s and 1800s Scots-Irish immigrants were settling the North Carolina backcountry, including Mecklenburg County.

The Scots-Irish brought with them many talents and traditions, such as quilting, pottery, distilling of whiskey and music. We also know that the most popular Irish celebration is St. Patrick’s Day. But do you know that our “Halloween” originated from the ancient Irish celebration called Samhain or All Hallows Eve.

Samhain is believed to have pagan origins. The end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, Samhain festivals were held on Nov. 1 with celebrations beginning the night before, Oct. 31. The time between sunset and sunrise was known as the threshold between the living and the dead. If one passed away during the previous year, it was believed that their spirits were trapped in the other world and their souls would finally pass on to heaven or hell during Samhain. To welcome loved ones a seat may be saved at the dinner table or in front of the community bonfire. But on the other hand, costumes were worn as a disguise to trick vengeful spirits from recognizing who they were.

Households would place “soul cakes” on their doorstep to honor the Samhain ritual and to gain protection from the evil spirits, fairies and Jack of the Lantern.

As the Samhain rituals evolved over time, costumed children would go around signing “soul cakes for the soul” and would be given nuts or apples. If a household was less generous with their edible offerings, they may receive a “trick” played on them. Modern day American trick-or-treating began in the early 1900s and really took off in 1950 when children would ask for a treat and collected donations for UNICIF, which is still done today.

The legend of Jack of the Lantern, or jack-o’-lantern, and, yes that really was his name, tells of Jack’s dealings with the devil. When Jack died, St. Peter turned him away from heaven because of his evil ways and the devil would also not let him into hell. Jack was doomed to walk on Earth with all the other evil spirits for eternity. The devil gave him one ember from hell to put into his carved-out turnip. Today we carve scary faces on pumpkins to keep away any evil spirits passing by.

So, as we can see from the earliest days of Samhain festivals to the Halloween that we enjoy today two things remained consistent. One is that of our fascination of the supernatural world and the sharing of food.

The historic Hugh Torance House and Store dates to 1779 and is the oldest store in North Carolina and is located in Huntersville, Exit 23, 8231 Gilead Road. Free tours are offered every Sunday.

For more information about this event and upcoming events, visit https://www.hughtorancehouseandstore.org/event-details/historic-spirit-day.