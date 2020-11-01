Sponsor and volunteers sought for Wreaths Across America ceremony

Sponsors are being sought for wreaths for the Wreaths Across America ceremony scheduled in December in Mooresville.

The Wreaths Across America site noted that there are more than 1,600 locations across the United States, including Arlington National Cemetery, where this special ceremony is held.

This will be the fourth year that the ceremony is planned at Willow Valley Cemetery on South Church Street, Mooresville. Clint Ingram, owner of Ingram Funeral Home and Marie Higgins, owner of Curves, both in Mooresville, are once again coordinating this local event.

The ceremony will begin at noon Dec. 12 at the cemetery, at which time those in attendance will place remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans. The goal is 250 wreaths, one for each grave at Willow Valley. Deadline to sponsor a wreath is Dec. 7. Those purchased after that date will roll over to the next year’s event, noted Higgins.

In addition to wreath sponsorship, coordinators are also looking for volunteers to help with the event.

According to the Wreaths Across America website, all are invited to “join in the mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.”

To learn more about the cost of wreath sponsorship and how to volunteer, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org and click on ‘finding a location’ and search for the Willow Valley Cemetery site.