Sponsors sought for annual Turkey Trot

The Mooresville Christian Mission is gearing up for the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk, which will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Currently they are seeking sponsors for this event, which range in various levels from Diamond Champion for $10,000; Platinum Champion for $5,000; Gold Champion for $2,500; Silver Champion for $1,000; Bronze Champion for $500. Each champion will receive benefits based on the level of sponsorship.

Contact Development Director Susan Wolff at swolff@ourchristianmission.org by Nov. 1 to guarantee inclusion in their printed materials and event t-shirts.

Want to participate or donate? You may sign up for the Turkey Trot by visiting at

All the proceeds from the event will support the crisis and empowerment programs provided by the Christian Mission to help families break the cycle of poverty.